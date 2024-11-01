PM Modi, Governor Deka and CM Sai greet people of Chhattisgarh on statehood day

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday greeted the people of the state on its foundation day.

After being carved out of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh came into existence on November 1, 2000.

In a post in Hindi on X, PM Modi wrote, “My heartfelt wishes to all the people of Chhattisgarh on the state's foundation day. I wish that this state, adorned with a wonderful amalgamation of glorious folk traditions and tribal culture, continues to progress rapidly on the path of development.”

समस्त छत्तीसगढ़वासियों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस पर मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। वैभवशाली लोक परंपरा और जनजातीय संस्कृति के अद्भुत संगम से सजा यह प्रदेश विकास के पथ पर तेजी से आगे बढ़ता रहे, यही कामना है। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2024

Deka extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion of the state’s foundation day, the Governor’s office said in a message on X.

The Governor said that the foundation day is an opportunity to give a new direction to the culture, prosperity and development of the state, read the post on the social networking site.

“In the past years since its establishment, Chhattisgarh has created a unique identity and new dimensions of development in various fields. I wish that our Chhattisgarh continues to march ahead on the path of progress and every citizen's life becomes happy and prosperous,” the post quoted the Governor as saying.

राज्यपाल श्री रमेन डेका ने छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर प्रदेशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं दी। राज्यपाल ने कहा कि राज्य स्थापना दिवस हमारे प्रदेश की संस्कृति, समृद्धि और विकास के संकल्प को एक नई दिशा देने का अवसर है।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/MnNOuSeWSr — Governor Chhattisgarh (@GovernorCG) November 1, 2024

CM Sai also took to X to wish the people of the state.

“Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state. With the grace and blessings of Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother), we are working to develop the state by following the path of good governance,” he said on the digital platform.

आप सभी प्रदेशवासियों को छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य स्थापना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



छत्तीसगढ़ महतारी की कृपा और आशीर्वाद से हम सुशासन के रास्ते पर चलकर प्रदेश को संवारने का काम कर रहे हैं। देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री भारत रत्न, परम श्रद्धेय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने जिस परिकल्पना… pic.twitter.com/LgpB94FYkb — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 1, 2024

The state is moving forward in the direction of realising the vision with which the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had created Chhattisgarh, he said.

“Our Chhattisgarh should continue to move forward on the path of progress and prosperity. This ‘rice bowl’ should always remain full. This is the wish. On this unique occasion of Rajyotsav (statehood day), light lamps in your respective homes and celebrate Rajyotsav along with Deepotsav. Jai Johar, Jai Chhattisgarh,” he added.

The three-day Rajyotsav celebrations will be held this year from November 4 to 6 in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Besides Chhattisgarh, the people of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Haryana are also celebrating the formation day of their respective states on Friday.