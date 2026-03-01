PM, Governor greet CM Stalin on 73rd birthday

Chennai, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi were among the host of leaders who extended birthday greetings to Chief Minister M K Stalin as he turned 73 on Sunday.

In a message on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, "Birthday greetings to Tamil Nadu CM Shri @mkstalin Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life." Governor R N Ravi also conveyed his wishes through the Raj Bhavan’s official handle, stating, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin. May you be blessed with a long and healthy life in service of the people." Former Telangana Governor and BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also extended her "Warm birthday greetings" to the CM.

Earlier, in a social media post marking the milestone, Stalin asserted that his life’s mission remains the protection of the Tamil language and the state’s interests. "We must all unite and defeat the conspiracies that surround us through our intellectual strength," he said, pledging to continue the legacy of Dravidian icons Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted the success of the "Dravidian Model" of governance, claiming it has transformed Tamil Nadu into a leading state that the "world looks back at." Meanwhile, the President of the Trained Priests Students Association of Tamil Nadu, V Ranganathan, credited Stalin’s "Dravidian Model" government with revitalising priest training schools and appointing non-Brahmin and female priests, in his congratulatory message.

In his statement, Ranganathan highlighted the shift toward "equal spirituality", by pointing out that nearly 200 students from diverse backward and scheduled caste backgrounds are currently undergoing training.

The priests, however, raised a significant demand, urging the state government to ensure the appointment of government-trained priests and Othuvars in major Agamic temples -- including those in Madurai, Srirangam, and Thiruvannamalai -- to fully realise the goal of social equality within the sanctum sanctorum.

Stalin began his day by paying floral tributes at the memorials of DMK stalwarts C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi at Marina Beach. PTI JR JR ADB