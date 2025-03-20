PM Gramin Awas Yojana: Haryana CM releases first instalment of Rs 151 crore

Chandigarh, Mar 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday released the first instalment of Rs 151 crore to 36,000 eligible families in the state as financial assistance to build their 'pucca' houses under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana.

As part of the first instalment, Rs 45,000 was transferred into bank account of each eligible family for house construction, an official statement said.

The amount was released by the chief minister during a programme here.

Deputy commissioners of various districts and chief executive officers, Zila Parishad, virtually joined the programme, the statement said.

Congratulating the beneficiaries, Saini said that it is the dream of a poor person to have his own house.

"Today, the construction of 36,000 homes is starting in the state. This day will mark the beginning of a better future for all these families," he added.

The chief minister further said the ruling BJP in its manifesto had promised to provide five lakh homes to poor families in cities and villages. "Today, the double-engine government is taking successful steps in this direction." He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana was launched to provide permanent homes to every family, and to further this vision, the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana is being implemented in the state.

While the state government is providing plots under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, financial assistance is being extended to build houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said.

Saini said under the Mukhyamantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0, 100-square yard plots have been allotted to 4,532 beneficiaries across 62 villages.

He said that the state government has also made a policy to provide housing facility to migrant workers in industrial areas.

Residential complexes, including dormitories and single-room accommodations, will be constructed in industrial estates. In addition, 1,600 flats will be built in Sonipat for rental housing, the statement said.

Saini urged all officers to carry out awareness drive and ensure the maximum registration of eligible families under the schemes so that the beneficiaries can get their own house as soon as possible. PTI SUN KVK KVK