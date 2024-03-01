PM greets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on his 73rd birthday

Patna, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his 73rd birthday.

Advertisment

In a post on X, the PM wrote, "Best wishes to Bihar CM, Nitish Kumar Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his long and healthy life in service of the people." The JD(U) chief, who joined hands with the BJP and formed the NDA government on January 28, received greetings from across the political spectrum.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar met the CM at the latter's official residence and congratulated him on his birthday.

Senior RJD leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also extended his greetings to the CM.

Advertisment

"Birthday wishes to respected Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar Ji. I pray to God for your good health, happiness, and long life," Yadav wrote on X.

Several NDA leaders in the state, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, congratulated Kumar on his birthday at his chamber on the Bihar assembly premises.

As the proceedings of the state assembly began on Friday, Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav congratulated the CM, after which leaders of other political parties also greeted the JD(U) chief.

JD(U) workers also celebrated Kumar's birthday across the state on Friday with a cake-cutting event held at the party's state headquarters in the state capital. PTI PKD MNB