PM greets ex-Kerala CM Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted former Kerala chief minister V S Achuthanandan on his 100th birthday and said he has been working for the people of the state for decades.

The veteran Communist leader was one of the most popular and crowd-puller leaders in the history of the ruling CPI(M) in the state.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Greetings to former Kerala CM Shri VS Achuthanandan Ji on the special occasion of his 100th birthday. He has been working for the people of Kerala for decades." "I recall my interactions with him, particularly when we both were serving as Chief Ministers of our respective states. May he lead a long and healthy life," Modi said.

Velikkakathu Sankaran Achuthanandan, popularly called as 'Comrade VS' by his admirers, was the founder-leader of CPI(M) after the split from the undivided CPI in 1964. PTI ASK ZMN