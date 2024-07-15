PM greets Gujarat CM on birthday; hails him for efforts to boost state's development

Ahmedabad, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on his birthday. He's making commendable efforts to boost Gujarat's development and empower the state's youth. Wishing him a long and healthy life in service of the people" the PM said in a post on X.

Patel, who turned 62, offered prayers at Dada Bhagwan temple, also known as Trimandir, in Adalaj near the city, a state government release said.

The CM prayed for the health, well-being and prosperity of people and for the development of the state, the release said.

The ruling BJP organised several events in Patel's Ghatlodia assembly seat in Ahmedabad city.

These included tree plantation by sanitation workers in Gota area, fruit distribution in Sola Civil hospital, feast for physically challenged children in Vastrapur, distribution of food kits to pregnant women, distribution of books to schoolchildren in Ghatlodia and 'maha-aarti' at Sola Bhagvat in Sola area, a BJP release said. PTI PJT PD BNM