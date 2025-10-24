PM greets ITBP personnel on force's raising day

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Friday, lauding their unwavering resolve in serving the country in harshest climates.

"Warm greetings to all ITBP Himveers and their families on their Raising Day. The force embodies unmatched courage, discipline and devotion to duty," Modi said in a post on X.

"Serving amid the harshest climates and most difficult terrains, they safeguard the nation with unwavering resolve. Their compassion and readiness during disaster relief and rescue missions reflect the finest traditions of service and humanity," the prime minister said.

The ITBP was set up on October 24, 1962, after the India-China war, to guard the country's border with the Tibetan Autonomous Region of China. PTI SKU RC