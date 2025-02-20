PM greets people of Arunachal, Mizoram on their statehood day

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted the people of Arunachal Pradesh on their statehood day, saying their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special.

The prime minister also greeted the people of Mizoram on their statehood day, saying this vibrant state is known for its breathtaking landscapes, deep-rooted traditions and the remarkable warmth of its people.

"The Mizo culture reflects a beautiful mix of heritage and harmony. May Mizoram continue to prosper, and may its journey of peace, development and progress reach even greater heights in the years to come," he said.

Extending greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh, Modi said this state is known for its rich traditions and deep connection to nature.

"The hardworking and dynamic people of Arunachal Pradesh continue to contribute immensely to India’s growth, while their vibrant tribal heritage and breathtaking biodiversity make the state truly special," he said.

"May Arunachal Pradesh continue to flourish, and may its journey of progress and harmony continue to soar in the years to come," Modi said. PTI ASK RHL