PM greets people of Assam on Magh Bihu

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu and said it is an occasion of joy, warmth and brotherhood that embodies the best of Assamese culture.

In a letter in Assamese and English, Modi also said that the essence of Magh Bihu lies in contentment and gratitude.

"Warmest greetings to you and your family on the joyous occasion of Magh Bihu. Embodying the best of Assamese culture, this beautiful festival is indeed an occasion of joy, warmth and brotherhood," he said in the letter.

The prime minister said Magh Bihu marks the completion of the harvest season and offers an occasion to appreciate the efforts of those who enrich people's lives, particularly the hardworking farmers.

"It also encourages generosity and care among us. May this Magh Bihu bring peace, good health and happiness in everyone's lives. I wish that the year ahead is filled with prosperity and success," Modi said. PTI ACB DIV DIV DIV