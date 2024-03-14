PM Modi greets people on start of Sikh new year

New Update
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people at the start of the Sikh new year.
He said on X, "Best wishes on the start of the Sikh New Year. May the infinite grace of Waheguru bestow upon all beings wellness and abundance. Let the wisdom of the Guru Sahibs continue to light up our society with their radiant guidance."
ਸਿੱਖ ਨਵੇਂ ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਰੂਆਤ ਦੀਆਂ ਹਾਰਦਿਕ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ। ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਅਸੀਮ ਕਿਰਪਾ ਸਾਰੇ ਜੀਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਤੰਦਰੁਸਤੀ ਅਤੇ ਭਰਪੂਰਤਾ ਬਖਸ਼ੇ। ਗੁਰੂ ਸਾਹਿਬਾਨ ਦਾ ਗਿਆਨ ਸਾਡੇ ਸਮਾਜ ਨੂੰ ਆਪਣੇ ਉੱਜਵਲ ਮਾਰਗਦਰਸ਼ਨ ਨਾਲ ਰੌਸ਼ਨ ਕਰਦਾ ਰਹੇ।— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2024