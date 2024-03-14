Advertisment
National

PM Modi greets people on start of Sikh new year

NewsDrum Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the launch of the PM-SURAJ national portal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people at the start of the Sikh new year.

He said on X, "Best wishes on the start of the Sikh New Year. May the infinite grace of Waheguru bestow upon all beings wellness and abundance. Let the wisdom of the Guru Sahibs continue to light up our society with their radiant guidance."

