PM greets veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi on his 91st birthday

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted veteran BJP leader and former union minister Murli Manohar Joshi on his birthday and said his lifelong commitment to service, especially education, culture and popularising India's civilisational values, has enriched public life immeasurably.

Joshi, 91, was a BJP president and a member of Parliament multiple times.

"Birthday greetings to Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi Ji, a respected statesman, towering intellectual and steadfast nationalist. His lifelong commitment to service, especially education, culture and popularising India's civilisational values has enriched public life immeasurably. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

Joshi was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award, in 2017. PTI ACB AMJ AMJ