PM hails Ayushman Bharat scheme's contribution to healthcare

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) has freed people from the habit of silently enduring illness and helped them get good healthcare.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, Modi said, "When we help senior citizens with more than Rs 5,00,000 for their health needs, it shows our concern for their well-being".

He emphasised India's growing prowess in domestic pharmaceutical innovation and the urgent need to develop new medicines, vaccines and life-saving treatments entirely within India.

Modi emphasised the need for research in order to come up with the cheapest and most effective medicines for the welfare of mankind, which in times of crisis can be useful for humanity without any side effects. PTI PLB RT RT