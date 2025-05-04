PM hails Bihar’s culture at Khelo India inauguration ceremony

Patna, May 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday doubled up as a virtual cultural ambassador for Bihar, urging sportspersons from across the country to enjoy its specialities while in the state for the “Khelo India Youth Games”.

Modi declared the tournament open through a video message, which was relayed at a sprawling stadium here, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state cabinet members in attendance.

Known for his penchant for adding the local flavour to his speeches, the PM began his address, about 12 minutes long, by welcoming the participants in Bhojpuri, arguably the most popular dialect of Bihar, and adjoining parts of Uttar Pradesh.

“In the next few days, 6,000 young athletes will seek to realise their dreams on this great land of Bihar where the tournament is being held in the cities of Patna, Rajgir, Gaya, Bhagalpur and Begusarai”.

Modi, whose charisma will be heavily depended upon by the NDA in the assembly polls due in a few months, also made a brief reference to the “double engine” government in the state and the benefits reaped by Bihar under the BJP-led coalition which has also been ruling the Centre for over a decade.

He also referred to the “young son of Bihar” Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who recently smashed a 35-ball century in an IPL match.

In his concluding remarks, Modi said “I am sure you all will return with fond memories of Bihar. During your stay, make it a point to try the state’s famous delicacy litthi-chokha. You will also relish makhana (foxnuts) which is grown here in abundance”. PTI NAC NN