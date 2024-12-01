Advertisment
National

PM Modi, Home Minsiter Amit Shah hails BSF on its raising day

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Home Minister Amit Shah (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the Border Security Force on its raising day, saying it stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service.

Advertisment

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.

The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Advertisment

Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to greet BSF.

Border Security Force (BSF) BSF raising day Border Security Force Amit Shah Narendra Modi
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe