PM Modi, Home Minsiter Amit Shah hails BSF on its raising day

"Warm wishes to the Border Security Force on their Raising Day! The BSF stands as a critical line of defence, embodying courage, dedication and exceptional service. Their vigilance and courage contribute to the safety and security of our nation," Modi said in a post on X.
The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X to greet BSF.
Raising day greetings to the personnel of the BSF and their families.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 1, 2024
The soldiers of the @BSF_India have safeguarded the honor and the ambitions of Bharat with the fiercest determination, never thinking twice to lay down their lives for it. Their valor and sacrifices are the… pic.twitter.com/4f1maMfIwn