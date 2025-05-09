PM hails Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary, saying the courage and bravery he displayed to protect the self-respect of the motherland remains a guiding light for bravehearts even today.

Maharana Pratap, remembered for his brave resistance to the Mughals, was king of Mewar from 1572 until his death in 1597.

"Millions of salutes to the immortal warrior of the country Maharana Pratap on his birth anniversary. The courage and bravery he displayed to protect the self-respect of the motherland remains a guiding light for our bravehearts even today," Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"His valiant life dedicated to Mother India will always inspire the people of the country," the prime minister said. PTI ASK ASK DV DV