PM hails 'momentous achievement' of India winning 100 Asiad medals, to host contingent on Oct 10

New Delhi: India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10.

Advertisment

"Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

The people of India are thrilled that it has reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals, he said.

"A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games! I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India," he added.

A momentous achievement for India at the Asian Games!



The people of India are thrilled that we have reached a remarkable milestone of 100 medals.



I extend my heartfelt congratulations to our phenomenal athletes whose efforts have led to this historic milestone for India.… pic.twitter.com/CucQ41gYnA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2023

The Indian contingent claimed the unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games as the women's kabaddi team beat the Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling encounter.