PM hails Operation Sindoor, credits 'Made in India' weapons for success

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the success of Operation Sindoor, which demolished terrorist hideouts across the border, was proof that the BJP fulfils every resolution it takes, while also underlining the crucial role of 'Made in India' weapons in strengthening the country's defence.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said the BJP fulfills every resolution it takes.

“We have recently witnessed proof of this during Operation Sindoor. Our army turned the hideouts of terrorists and their masters across the border into ruins. Our forces taught the terrorists such a lesson that Pakistan is still sleepless," he said.

Modi said the mission highlighted India's growing defence capability powered by indigenous weaponry.

"The operation dealt such a decisive blow that Pakistan still struggles to recover from its impact. The great strength behind India's success has been the Made In India weapons," the prime minister said.

Operation Sindoor was launched by India on May 7 in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam. The operation involved targeted air and ground strikes by Indian forces on multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Modi expressed pride in the contribution of West Bengal to the country's armed forces.

"I am proud that the land of this region of Bengal has made a significant contribution to strengthening India's army," he said.

Shifting focus to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the prime minister said the BJP draws inspiration from the vision of the late leader.

"This year marks the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee, a visionary leader whose contributions played a pivotal role in shaping the nation. The Bharatiya Janata Party owes its origins, in part, to the guidance and blessings of Dr. Mookerjee,” Modi said.

Often regarded as the father of industrial development in India, his significant efforts laid the foundation for the country's progress in this sector, he said, adding that unfortunately, his contributions have long been overlooked by the Congress party.

Recalling Mookerjee's work as India's first Industry Minister, Modi said, "As the country's first industry minister, he formulated India's first industrial policy. His policies reflected the efficiency and experience of the land of Bengal. If we had followed that policy, the picture of the country would have been different..

He added, "We are proud that we are soldiers of Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, we are servants of Mother India. The dreams that Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee envisioned, we are dedicating our lives to them like soldiers."