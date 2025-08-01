PM has agreed to inaugurate Bhopal metro rail line, date of event to be announced soon: MP CM

Bhopal, Aug 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consented to inaugurate the Bhopal metro train facility and PM Mitra Park in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.
Speaking to reporters at the assembly complex here amid the Monsoon session, Yadav also slammed the Congress over its protests on alleged shortage of fertilisers.
"I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on Thursday (in Delhi). The PM has given his consent for the inauguration of (Bhopal) metro train and laying the foundation stone of PM Mitra Park in Dhar district, which will generate over one lakh jobs. Very soon he will let us know the date for these programmes," Yadav informed.
Queried about the Congress' fertiliser protest, Yadav said the opposition party has adopted a "dual face" on the issue.
"During Congress rule, farmers faced chaos. And black marketing that prevailed is known to everyone. Despite worldwide problems and challenges of imports, the prime minister has made all possible arrangements (for providing fertilizers). People will not face any problem on the issue," he asserted.
Earlier in the day, the Congress Legislature Party staged a protest at the assembly complex claiming the state was facing a continuously deepening fertiliser crisis that was distressing farmers.
Led by the Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar, Congress members reached the assembly with empty fertiliser sacks and symbolic bottles of 'nano fertilisers'. The opposition legislators also raised slogans condemning the "anti-farmer policies" of the government.
Lakhs of farmers are standing in queues for fertilisers, but the state government is sitting with its eyes closed, Singhar alleged.
Amid monsoon, farmers are not getting adequate amount of fertilisers, he added.