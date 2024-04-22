PM has called a spade a spade: BJP on oppn criticism of Modi's 'redistribution of wealth' remarks

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called a spade a spade and has echoed people's sentiments, the BJP asserted on Monday after the opposition slammed his remarks on 'redistribution of wealth' made at a poll rally in Rajasthan as communally divisive.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told reporters that the opposition is in pain as Modi has shown them the mirror.

His remarks have resonated with people, as for the opposition INDIA bloc those who have illegally entered the country are far more important if they happen to be Muslims than the citizens of the country, he alleged.

"When you call a spade a spade, the INDI alliance starts feeling the pain. They are so ashamed of their own legacy and the past that they don't wish that any leader from the BJP or the NDA shows them the mirror and talks about their past," he said.

He said that Modi echoed the sentiment of every citizen of the country who believes in equality, while the opposition indulged in appeasement politics for decades.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara on Sunday, the prime minister had said that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to "infiltrators" and "those who have more children".

He had said, "Earlier, when their (Congress) government was in power, they had said that Muslims have the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children".

Targeting Modi, the Congress on Monday accused him of attempting to create communal polarisation for electoral gains and complained to the Election Commission seeking action against him for his remarks, alleging they were "divisive", "malicious" and targeted a particular religious community.

A delegation of Congress leaders met the Election Commission and handed over complaints against the prime minister, alleging he violated the model code and directions of the poll body.

"The Prime Minister has to be held accountable by the ECI for the brazen trampling of the Model Code of Conduct as well as the whole gamut of offences- electoral and otherwise- committed by him and his party," the Congress said in a representation, adding inaction by the poll panel in the matter will tarnish its legacy.

Bhatia hit back at the opposition and asked if the then prime minister Manmohan Singh had in 2006 not said that minorities, especially Muslims, have the first rights in the country's resources, a remark also cited by Modi at the Banswara rally on Sunday.

The BJP spokesperson said the UPA rule was a "black chapter" in the Indian democracy and if the INDIA bloc or the Congress "feel ashamed, so be it".

Addressing the 52nd Meeting of the National Development Council in 2006, former prime minister Singh had said, "We will have to devise innovative plans to ensure that minorities, particularly the Muslim minority, are empowered to share equitably in the fruits of development.

"They must have the first claim on resources. The Centre has a myriad of other responsibilities whose demands will have to be fitted within the overall resource availability." Addressing an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Kanker town on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also raised the issue.

"The Congress says the minority (community) has the first right over the country's resources of the country, but we (BJP) say the poor, Adivasis, Dalits and backwards have the first right over resources of the country," Shah said.

Another BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said it is necessary to expose the Congress’ thinking before the people to show how low it could stoop "in order to create its vote bank". That is what Modi noted, he told reporters.

"As far as the opposition is concerned they have no legs to stand on because they have been completely exposed. The PM has clearly stated what the then prime minister had stated " In reference to that he said that if this is what going to happen, it means the Congress supports this kind of a situation when the wealth of this nation will be distributed among people who produce more kids," he said.

Bhatia said Modi supported gender equality for Muslim women by enacting a law against the practice of triple talaq while the Congress practised appeasement politics in the Shah Bano case. PTI KR PK RT RT