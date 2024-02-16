PM has guaranteed your prosperity through developed India, Pradhan tells students

Silvassa, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday distributed laptops and bicycles to students of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and said people of the country have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees.

Under Udaan 2 scheme, laptops were given to 4,238 students of NIFT, Polytechnic, Medical and Law colleges, while cycles were distributed to 7,467 girl students of Class 8 under Saraswati Vidya Yojana at the function held in Silvassa.

Prime Minister Modi has taken special care of this UT, where medical, law and engineering colleges are present, the Union Education and Skill Development Minister said in the presence of the UT's Administrator Praful Patel.

"People have faith in Modi's guarantees. It is a guarantee for the growth of our students," Pradhan said.

He told the students India was the 11 largest economy in the world in 2014 when they were much younger, while under Modi's leadership it was now at fifth rank.

"Experts say in the coming three years we will be the third largest economy in the world. Direct benefit of progress will come to the people here. PM Modi has guaranteed your prosperity through a developed India," Pradhan said. PTI COR KA BNM BNM