PM has lost connect with people, says Priyanka as Opposition slams Modi's speech

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Opposition leaders on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address in the Lok Sabha with Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stating it seemed from his speech that he has lost his connect with people and their needs.

Replying to the two-day discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address, Prime Minister Modi hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying those speaking of fighting the Indian state can appreciate neither the Constitution nor national unity as he launched a counter-offensive against the Opposition.

Asked about the PM's remarks, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "I think he has lost his connect with people and their needs. This is what it seemed from his speech." In a post on X, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said much like the lack of fresh ideas in the President's address, PM Modi's speech was also the "same tape recorder we have heard for the last decade".

"PM Modi should understand that the people want to know about their future, and the government's plan to save the country from the mess created by this government. People have moved on from 2014, and are tired of the PM's personal jibes against the INC senior leadership," he said.

In contrast, Rahul Gandhi's speech on Monday is receiving "widespread appreciation" for actually showing a vision to the youth of this country and raising questions pertinent to India's economic and national security, as well as the integrity of our electoral system, Venugopal said.

"Instead of responding to Rahul ji's questions in a responsible manner, PM Modi chose to indulge in petty attacks and skirted the questions asked. The people of India are wise and watch such gimmicks very closely. They know the Central Government and its policies are past their use-by date," he said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also hit out at Modi, saying he made a "typical election speech".

"It was a typical election speech with the Delhi elections tomorrow. Just a long laundry list of things the government has done. What is surprising is that, the opposition had raised very specific criticisms of the president's address and those criticisms were not answered by the prime minister," Tharoor said.

"There were a few political statements which I think the nation could have done without. There are many avenues for politics, this is about the president's address to the nation, agenda of the nation and the response of the prime minister, that was unfortunately missing," the Congress leader told PTI outside Parliament.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav expressed disappointment with no mention of the Maha Kumbh stampede.

"It is very saddening that when such a big incident has happened in Kumbh...It is not about the opposition, the whole country saw the incident that had happened in Kumbh. The government was earlier hiding figures of injured and those who have been killed and now no homage was paid today, I had requested for two-minute silence," he said.

Taking a dig at the PM, Yadav said he has concern for toys but his government does not care for lives of people.

TMC MP Saugata Roy said that he was very dissatisfied with the PM's speech.

"He (Modi) made a repetition of what the president had said in her speech.

He did not answer a single question raised by the opposition. For instance, about the number of deaths in the Kumbh, about our technological deficit vis-a-vis China, the situation in Bangladesh where Bengali Hindus are in a problem," he said.