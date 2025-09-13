PM inaugurates 17 projects worth around Rs 1,200 cr from Manipur's Imphal

Imphal, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 17 projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore from Manipur's Imphal.

The programme at the Kangla Fort complex in Imphal was part of his first trip to the state after ethnic violence broke out between Meiteis and the Kuki community in May 2023.

The prime minister inaugurated the new Manipur Police headquarters at Mantripukhri, built at a cost of Rs 101 crore, and the civil secretariat, constructed at Rs 538 crore in the same locality.

Inauguration of Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, along with the development of the western front of Imphal River phase-II, and Mall Road phase-II in the state capital, were part of these 17 projects.

'Ima' (mothers) markets at four locations, development of Leishang Hiden Cultural and Heritage Park in Imphal West district, infrastructure development of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching districts, and a four-lane bridge over Irang river connecting Imphal-Jiribam NH-37 in Noney are among the projects he inaugurated.

Institutional building with staff quarters at Saikot CHC in Churachandpur district was also launched. PTI CORR BDC PNT SOM