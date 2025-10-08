PM inaugurates final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

With the opening of the 10.99-km `Phase 2B', Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor covering a distance of 33.5 km, known as Aqua Line, will become completely operational from Thursday.

The prime minister inaugurated the final phase of the metro corridor virtually from the venue in Navi Mumbai where he inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

As per the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), passenger services on the entire underground corridor between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the western suburbs will commence from October 9.

The greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport and the underground metro are set to transform travel and connectivity in Mumbai, the prime minister said on this occasion.

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," Modi wrote on X shortly before the inauguration ceremony.

The first service from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade will start at 5.55 am, while the last train will depart at 10.30 pm from both directions, reaching terminal stations by 11.25 pm.

Amid ongoing finishing and other works at various stations, MMRC had decorated all the 11 stations from Cuffe Parade to Acharya Atre Chowk with garlands and flowers on Wednesday. The Cuffe Parade station, where a live telecast of the inauguration function had been arranged, was glittering with colourful lighting.

After Modi inaugurated the 2B phase, a metro train decorated with flowers and garlands departed for Acharya Atre Chowk amid honking of its hooter and cheers of the handful of passengers who were inside.

Curiously, the MMRC did not share any details about the inauguration function with the media which was not invited to the program at the Cuffe Parade station.

Nor did it disclose any information about the services which will start from early Thursday morning, including the timetable or ticket fare, till late at night. PTI KK KRK