PM inaugurates final phase of Mumbai Metro Line-3; services to start from Thursday

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the final phase of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade, marking a major milestone in the city's infrastructure development.

With the opening of the 10.99-km Phase 2B stretch, Mumbai's first fully underground metro corridor covering a total distance of 33.5 km, known as Aqua Line, will become fully operational from Thursday.

The prime minister inaugurated the final phase of the metro corridor virtually from the venue in Navi Mumbai where he also inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced that passenger services on the entire underground corridor between Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR will commence from October 9.

The greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport and the underground metro are set to transform travel and connectivity in Mumbai, the prime minister said on this occasion.

"Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3 is a significant enhancement to Mumbai's infrastructure. Metro connectivity is essential for a city's growth. This project will have a positive impact on the lives of the people of Mumbai," Modi had written on X shortly before the inauguration ceremony.

A day before, the MMRC, through its X handle, had informed that the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) had accorded authorisation for passenger operations on the Mumbai Metro Line-3 Phase 2B between Acharya Atre Chowk and Cuffe Parade stations.

The first service from both Aarey JVLR and Cuffe Parade will start at 5.55 am, while the last train will depart at 10.30 pm from both directions, reaching terminal stations by 11.25 pm.