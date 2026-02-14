PM inaugurates IIM, National Data Centre in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled IIM Guwahati and inaugurated a high-tech data centre that would cater to the entire Northeast.

The PM virtually inaugurated the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management Guwahati, which is expected to give a major fillip to higher education and management education in the northeastern region.

The central government had last year approved the establishment of an IIM in Guwahati. This is the second IIM in the Northeast and the 22nd in the country. The first IIM in the region is in Shillong.

The PM also virtually inaugurated the National Data Centre (NDC) for the northeastern region, set up at Amingaon in Kamrup district of Assam, from Lachit Ghat.

The state-of-the-art data centre with a total sanctioned load of 8.5 MW and an average rack capacity of 10 kW per rack will host mission-critical applications of various government departments and also function as a disaster recovery centre for other NDCs.

Modi also flagged off 225 electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme.

Of these, 100 buses are for Guwahati, 50 each for Nagpur and Bhavnagar, and 25 for Chandigarh. PTI TR TR ACD