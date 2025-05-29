PM inaugurates new terminal of Patna airport, lays foundation stone for development of Bihta airport

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Patna Airport and laid the foundation stone for a new civil enclave at the Bihta airport on the outskirts of the city.

The new passenger terminal at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna was built at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore, while the civil enclave at the Bihta airport will be developed at Rs 1,410 crore, officials said.

The PM unveiled the projects at a function at the Patna airport after he arrived in the poll-bound state on a two-day visit from West Bengal.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha were among those present at the programme.

The new terminal of the Patna airport has an area of 65,150 sqm, and is equipped with world-class amenities to serve 3,000 passengers during peak hours and 1 crore passengers annually, a statement said.

The design of the building draws inspiration from the landscape of the region and Mithila art, it said.

The new terminal building at the Patna airport, along with the proposed civil enclave at Bihta, will cater to the increasing domestic travellers, and strengthen the state's connectivity, boosting tourism, trade, and investment opportunities, it added.

The proposed terminal building at Bihta will have an area of 68,000 sqm. It will be equipped to serve 3,000 passengers during peak hours and 50 lakh passengers annually up to 2047.

Additionally, ancillary buildings such as a multilevel car park and a service block will be built as part of the civil enclave. It will showcase a rich blend of historical influences, spanning various periods of history.

The terminal building will have an insulated roofing system, LED lighting, and glazing that minimises heat transfer to maintain a comfortable temperature, the statement said.

The projects are poised to significantly elevate the region's profile as a hub for trade, commerce, and tourism, it said.

The development of the new airport is expected to attract investments in the education and healthcare sectors, thereby generating employment opportunities and transforming the city into an economic centre, it said.

"This initiative is in line with the nation's broader goals of economic diversification and regional development," the statement said.