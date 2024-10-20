PM inaugurates terminal building of Ambikapur airport: Will boost development, says Chhattisgarh CM

Ambikapur, Oct 20 (PTI) The inauguration of the new terminal building of Maa Mahamaya airport in Ambikapur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will start a new era of development in the tribal-dominated region, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.

At a function in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects costing more than Rs 6,000 crore.

During the function, he e-inaugurated the terminal buildings of the Maa Mahamaya airport in Darima here as well as those in Rewa in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh and Sarsawa in Uttar Pradesh, cumulatively worth more than Rs 220 crore.

Addressing a parallel event here, CM Sai said, "This airport connects to the aspirations of the people of Surguja. People have been waiting for years to see this tribal region get connected to the rest of the country by air. That dream has been fulfilled." "PM Modi's dream of ensuring even people wearing slippers can take flights is becoming a reality across the country. It is the PM's vision to establish better aviation services in the country. The inauguration of this airport will ensure connectivity of two big tribal divisions- Bastar and Surguja along with Raipur and Bilaspur. It will boost development of the Surguja region and all of Chhattisgarh," Sai asserted.

Under the Modi government, continuous steps have been taken to intensify air connectivity in Chhattisgarh. resulting in enhancement of facilities and rise in flights at Jagdalpur, Raipur and Bilaspur airports, CM Sai said.

The Maa Mahamaya Airport in Darima, built on an area of 365 acres at a cost of Rs 80 crore, has been upgraded under the Regional Connectivity Scheme of the Union government, officials said.

It will allow operation of 72-seater aircraft, they said, adding the terminal building has been expanded to have a capacity of 5 lakh passengers annually. PTI COR BNM