PM interacts with entrepreneurs of Arunachal on GST reforms

Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with local entrepreneurs and members of self-help groups in Arunachal Pradesh's capital Itanagar on Monday.

He visited an exhibition that was organised at the venue of his public meeting in Indira Gandhi Park, and held the interaction, officials said.

The PM asked traders how the latest GST reforms were helping them.

He also enquired in detail about the locally made items exhibited, and underlined the importance of promoting indigenous products as part of the government's 'Vocal for Local' campaign.

"The interaction served both as an encouragement for the local business community, and a reminder of the government's commitment to strengthen grassroots entrepreneurship in the frontier state," an official said.

The local traders of Arunachal Pradesh recalled that earlier they had to deal with multiple taxes, but it was the Modi government which brought in the reform of ‘One Nation, One Tax’ through GST.

They also highlighted that construction costs will fall, making housing more affordable, while cheaper raw materials will help produce cost-efficient local products.

Representatives of the hotel industry said the GST cut would give a strong push to domestic tourism, while others pointed out major gains for fisheries and agriculture.

Modi, while encouraging them, said he has been championing local products as their brand ambassador.

He called on people to “buy Swadeshi and sell Swadeshi,” stressing that India must become self-reliant in order to achieve the goal of a ‘Viksit Bharat’. PTI UPL SOM RBT