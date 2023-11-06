PM, Iran prez share views on 'difficult situation' in West Asia; stress de-escalation, continued humanitarian aid

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi on Monday exchanged views on the "difficult situation" in the West Asia region, with the PM expressing deep concern at the "terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives".

The two leaders stressed the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In his telephonic conversation with Raisi, Modi also reiterated India's longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict. Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns.

"Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important. Welcomed the progress in our bilateral cooperation, including on the Chabahar port," the Prime Minister said on X.

Modi's conversation with Raisi is part of his ongoing dialogue with top leaders of the region in the wake of the escalation in violence in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Last week, Modi spoke separately to his British counterpart Rishi Sunak and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during which concerns over terrorism and civilian deaths were shared.

Modi and Raisi exchanged views on the "difficult situation" in the West Asia region, and the Israel-Hamas conflict, the statement said.

"The Prime Minister expressed deep concern at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives. He reiterated India's longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue," it said.

President Raisi shared his assessment of the situation, it added.

The two leaders also reviewed and positively assessed progress in multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Modi and Raisi welcomed the focus and priority accorded to the Chabahar Port in Iran for improving regional connectivity.

Both sides agreed to remain in touch given their shared interest in regional peace, security and stability, the statement said.

Modi has also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi since the outbreak of the conflict.

The Israel-Hamas conflict erupted on October 7 when Hamas militants stormed into Israel from Gaza and killed more than 1,400 people and took some 240 others hostage. Israel responded with a campaign of blistering airstrikes, followed by a ground attack, according to media reports.

The reports have quoted the Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza as saying that the Palestinian death toll in the conflict has surpassed 10,000. PTI ASK/KR ASK PYK PYK