PM is determined to bring equal development throughout the country: Darshana Jardosh

Dimapur: Union Minister Darshana Jardosh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is determined to bring about equal development throughout the country.

Advertisment

Speaking during the inaugural function of SAMARTH, a skill development programme of the Central government here on Tuesday, the Union Minister of State for Textiles and Railways said the prime minister has set a system for equal development from east to west and from north to south of the country.

The prime minister has made a development plan for the Northeast with the DoNER Ministry and therefore all Central ministers are visiting the region to take feedback on the functioning of the government and the implementation of various welfare schemes.

The 'SAMARTH' scheme by the Union Ministry of Textiles empowers artisans by capacity building training programme and offers employment opportunities.

Advertisment

"The inauguration of SAMARTH Training program and distribution of Fly Shuttle frame looms to weavers in Dhansiripar, Nagaland begins a new era for Weavers," Jardosh wrote in X, formerly Twitter.

SAMARTH scheme by Ministry of Textiles empowers artisans by capacity building training programs and offers employment opportunities.



The inauguration of SAMARTH Training program and distribution of Fly Shuttle frame looms to weavers in Dhansiripar, Nagaland begins a new era for… pic.twitter.com/9fFpglneAk — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) August 29, 2023

Advertisment

The union minister said that people need training and skill to make their products and for that, the ministry has provided more than 100 equipment. She said that the artisans can now move forward with the latest equipment.

After agriculture, the sector which provides highest employment is handloom and handicraft, she said.

On her meeting with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday, Jardosh said they discussed the implementation of the various schemes of the central government in Nagaland.