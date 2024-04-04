PM is visionary, he is thinking of how India would be in 2047: Shivraj

Bhopal, Apr 4 (PTI) BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that being a visionary leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not thinking of today but preparing a roadmap for India in 2047.

Advertisment

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister was here to meet the BJP's Hoshangabad candidate Darshan Choudhry who would be filing his nomination papers during the day.

"Our prime minister is a visionary leader and he does not think of today. How India will be in 2047.... Modi is planning this today. Not just (next) five years," Chouhan told reporters in Hoshangabad district, now known as Narmadapuram.

"On the one hand, the 100 days agenda after the new government is formed is already prepared as this government is coming back, there is no doubt about it. It will cross the 370- as well as 400-mark. But how India will be in 2047, its roadmap is being prepared," he said, when asked about the BJP's manifesto committee meeting in Delhi which he will be attending.

Advertisment

"Developed India is our resolve, and the BJP and the prime minister have invited suggestions from the people. Based on them, the manifesto will be finalized," he said.

The BJP has decided to make women in the country 'Lakhpati Didi', Chouhan said, adding, "There will not be any tears in the eyes of our sisters and they will have smiles on their faces. We have to support their economic, social, educational and political empowerment." Later, speaking at a public meeting, Chouhan said nobody can stop India from becoming a "Vishwa Guru" (world's teacher) in the days to come.

Targeting Congress and the opposition's "INDI alliance", Chouhan said not only they do not have a leader, but they also lack policy and intentions.

Advertisment

After Independence, Mahatma Gandhi had called for Congress's dissolution, but then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not heed the advice, the BJP leader said.

"But Rahul Gandhi has resolved that he would not stop till he finishes the Congress," he said on a sarcastic note.

He also criticized the Congress for turning down invitation for the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying the party had lost its senses.

"Today, there is an exodus of leaders from the party and nobody can save it," Chouhan added. PTI MAS KRK