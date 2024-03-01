'PM Jan Arogya Yojana can be instrumental in child health too'

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana is an aspirational scheme that covers the health of a half of India's population and that can be instrumental in child health too along with the existing Rashtriya Bal Swashtya Karyakram, NITI Aayog Member (Health) Dr V K Paul said on Friday.

Paul launched the National Birth Defect Awareness Month 2024 here in the presence of Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The theme of the National Birth Defect Awareness Month 2024 is "Breaking Barriers: inclusive support for children with birth defects".

The campaign would be focusing on the awareness about prevention, early identification and timely management of birth defects.

Paul said there is a need to address birth defects to lower the child mortality rate, though the ratio of birth defects' mortality is less compared to the deaths caused by malaria, pneumonia and other diseases.

He said "under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, our priority is to achieve a complete health for children and this National Birth Defect Awareness Month 2024 campaign would be a catalyst in raising the awareness for the cause".

"More intensity and coverage needs to be ensured to redress the issue of birth defects," Paul added.

He also urged students to opt for paedetrics in the post-graduation stage to support and strengthen child health. "Even the family feels isolated knowing the issues of birth defects. These will be addressed through this campaign," Paul said.

"Particularly for neural tube defects (NTDs), the modality of folic acid supplementation works immensely. The time has come that we need to take folic acid supplementation to the highest level," he added.

Pre-pregnancy care is significant for women, Paul said, adding that the nutritional status, BMI (body mass index), thyroid and UTI (urinary tract infection) etc. should also be taken care of as this would help in a healthy child birth.

Chandra emphasised on an early identification of birth defects, especially club foot, hearing impairments, retinal defects, cleft lips etc. as these impair a child's future.

Elated with the campaign, he said the month-long initiative will be instrumental in addressing the issue of child birth defects.

"Keeping a registry of child birth defects through the ABHA can play a significant role in keeping records of children treated or not treated and further actions can be steered accordingly in identification and treatment," he added. PTI PLB RC