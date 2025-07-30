PM-JANMAN scheme shows steady progress across sectors: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The flagship tribal welfare initiative, PM-JANMAN, has made significant progress in providing basic infrastructure and services to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) in the country, with thousands of houses constructed and villages getting piped water supply and mobile towers, the government told Parliament on Wednesday.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15, 2023, PM-JANMAN aims to improve the socio-economic conditions of 75 PVTG communities across 18 states and one Union Territory.

The scheme has a three-year target and a total outlay of Rs 24,104 crore, with Rs 15,336 crore coming from the Centre and Rs 8,768 crore from states.

The mission is being implemented through 11 interventions by nine central ministries. The focus areas include housing, water, education, healthcare, nutrition, electrification, connectivity and livelihood generation.

According to official data shared in Parliament, the Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned over 4.6 lakh pucca houses under the scheme, of which more than 1.36 lakh have been completed.

A total of 637 km of roads have been constructed out of a sanctioned target of 6,506 km to connect tribal habitations.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti has so far provided piped water supply to 7,406 villages out of 18,385 targeted villages. All 694 sanctioned mobile medical units are now functional in tribal areas under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the area of nutrition and child development, the Women and Child Development Ministry has made 2,027 anganwadi centres operational against a target of 2,500.

Under the Education Ministry, work has started on 99 hostels out of a proposed 492 to support education of tribal students.

Of the 1.43 lakh unelectrified households identified, over 1.2 lakh have been electrified under the Ministry of Power.

Under the new solar power scheme, 2,363 households have received solar connections out of nearly 10,000 sanctioned.

Mobile connectivity has reached 2,516 tribal habitations so far under the Ministry of Communications against a target of 3,894.

The Tribal Affairs Ministry has started work on 802 multipurpose centres out of the 1,000 planned. It has also facilitated the setting up of 332 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) which have already started operations.

To empower tribal communities, training in entrepreneurship, skill development, and value addition has been provided to VDVK beneficiaries through the Ministry of Skill Development.

Awareness camps were also conducted in coordination with state governments to help tribal people get essential documents like Aadhaar cards, caste certificates, and Jan Dhan bank accounts, enabling access to schemes such as PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat and MNREGA.

The government said the release of funds under the scheme is linked to proposals submitted by states and adherence to specific guidelines by implementing agencies.