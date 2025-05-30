PM Modi kept mum over issues plaguing Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of maintaining silence on key issues affecting Bihar during his recent two-day tour of the state, including the health of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The former Deputy CM, who is away in Kolkata where his wife gave birth to their second child earlier this week, expressed his criticism through a post on X.

Sharing a photo of the Prime Minister wearing a face mask, Yadav captioned it: "He did not open his mouth (munh hi nahin khula)."

बिहार में 20 वर्षों की एनडीए सरकार द्वारा दिया हुआ रिकॉर्डतोड़ बेरोजगारी, गरीबी और पलायन है। नीति आयोग के अनुसार शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य और उद्योग क्षेत्र में बिहार सबसे फिसड्डी है। विधि व्यवस्था सबसे बदतर है। बिहार की प्रति व्यक्ति आय और प्रति व्यक्ति निवेश देश में सबसे कम है। विकास… pic.twitter.com/dr4oGnQOvb — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 30, 2025

Yadav took aim at Modi for not commenting on several pressing matters, such as the physical and mental fitness of Nitish Kumar, who heads the JD(U), a key ally of the BJP.

The longest-serving CM has been facing accusations of being "physically and mentally unfit" following awkward behaviour in public.

In his post, Yadav also pointed out other long-standing concerns that he said were ignored by the Prime Minister, including "special status" for the state, employment, poor healthcare system, bad law and order and migration.

Yadav also wrote a brief note, debunking the BJP's claim that Modi launched projects worth more than Rs 50,000 crore, with the allegation "inauguration and laying of foundation stones were done for schemes and works which were announced way back in 2015".

He also blamed "20 years of NDA rule for record-breaking joblessness, poverty and migration".