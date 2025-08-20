PM, Kharge dial Naveen Patnaik, enquire about his health

Bhubaneswar, Aug 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday dialled former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, and enquired about his health condition, said a statement issued by the BJD supremo.

Modi called Patnaik, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly, during noon, while Kharge dialled later in the evening. Both the leaders wished a speedy recovery of Patnaik, who has been admitted to a private hospital here since Sunday.

During his call, the PM suggested to Patnaik that he should take rest for some time.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Naveen Patnaik today in the hospital. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery," the statement, issued by the office of the leader of opposition, said, adding that the PM also invited him (Patnaik) to come to Delhi soon.

In another statement, Patnaik's office said: "Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge spoke to BJD president Naveen Patnaik this evening in the hospital. He enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery." Patnaik was admitted to SUM Ultimate Medicare here on Sunday evening for dehydration.

Hospital sources said that the health condition of the BJD chief has improved, and he is "now stable".

Patnaik also urged party supporters to come to his residence, the Naveen Niwas, after his discharge from the hospital.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and others prayed to Lord Jagannath, wishing speedy recovery of Patnaik.

Meanwhile, Patnaik called up Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling, Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das and thanked them for visiting the hospital after getting information about his hospitalisation. PTI AAM BDC AAM RG