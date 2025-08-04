PM-KISAN: Over 1.30 lakh Mizoram farmers receive Rs 38 cr

Aizawl, Aug 3 ( PTI) Over 1.30 lakh farmers in Mizoram have received financial assistance amounting to more than Rs 38 crore under the 20th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, officials said on Sunday.

Under the country's flagship farmer support scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday released a total of Rs 20,500 crore to about 9.7 crore cultivators across the country through Direct Benefit Transfer from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

"On Saturday, under the 20th instalment of the scheme, Rs 38.06 crore was disbursed to 1,31,238 farmers in Mizoram, marking the first instalment for the 2025-26 financial year," an official said.

The event was live-streamed across Mizoram through District Agriculture Offices and Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in various districts, he said.

The state-level programme held at KVK Aizawl in Selesih was graced by Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Lalthansanga.

The event was attended by special secretary Ramdinliani, agriculture director R. Lalnunzira and other officials from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare department, alongside KVK officials, PM-KISAN beneficiaries, and many Farmer-Producer Organisation (FPO) members.

Speaking on the occasion, Lalthansanga expressed gratitude for the central government’s consistent support for Mizoram’s farmers through the PM-KISAN scheme.

He urged all beneficiaries to utilise the funds effectively to fulfil the scheme’s objectives.

He also announced that online applications for the state government’s flagship Handholding scheme phase-2 are open for farmers.

Launched in 2019, the PM-KISAN scheme has been implemented in Mizoram by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

Under this scheme, eligible farmers receive Rs 6,000 annually, disbursed in three instalments of Rs 2,000 each, according to the officials. PTI CORR BDC