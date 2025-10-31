PM lauds Arya Samaj role in preserving India's Vedic heritage; lists new challenges

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the contribution of Arya Samaj, founded by social reformer Dayanand Saraswati, in preserving India's Vedic heritage and urged them to play a greater role in promoting the study of manuscripts and the practice of natural farming.

Addressing the International Arya Mahasammelan to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arya Samaj, the prime minister appreciated the role of the organisation in the freedom struggle and acknowledged that it had not received its due recognition because of political reasons.

"One hundred fifty years of the establishment of Arya Samaj... this occasion is not connected to just a part of the society or a sect. This occasion is connected to the Vedic heritage and identity of India," Modi said at the function attended by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta among others.

Representatives from 39 countries were also present at the four-day event as part of the 200th birth anniversary celebrations of Dayanand Saraswati and 150 years of the Arya Samaj.

The prime minister said that Swami Dayanand Saraswati instilled a deep sense of responsibility in everyone to advance new ideas and to break rigid conventions that hinder progress.

Modi said that while Arya Samaj has already contributed immensely to nation-building, he wished to list out some of the country's current priorities.

The prime minister lauded Arya Samaj's contribution to the Swadeshi movement and said the role of the organisation in the mission becomes even more significant when the nation once again embraces the responsibility of promoting indigenous goods and becomes vocal for local.

He also urged Arya Samaj to promote the study of manuscripts among the younger generation through their 'gurukuls' and other institutions, create awareness about natural farming and the cultivation of coarse grains also called as Shri Ann, and support initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission and Amrit Sarovars for water conservation.

Modi said revolutionaries such as Lala Lajpat Rai, Ram Prasad Bismil and many others drew inspiration from the Arya Samaj and dedicated everything to the cause.

"Unfortunately, due to political reasons, the Arya Samaj's role in the freedom struggle did not receive the honour it deserved," he said.

The PM said Arya Samaj has been an organisation that fearlessly speaks about Indianness, an organisation of staunch nationalists and always challenged anti-India ideologies and malicious attempts at cultural pollution.

Modi highlighted how Swami Dayanand Saraswati understood that for India to progress, it was not enough to break the chains of colonial rule, it also needed to break the shackles that had bound its society.

The prime minister said that Swami Dayanand Saraswati rejected caste-based discrimination and untouchability.

He also launched a campaign against illiteracy and challenged those who distorted and adulterated the interpretations of the Vedas and scriptures.

The International Arya Mahasammelan 2025 programme forms a key part of the Gyana Jyoti Festival commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and 150 years of Arya Samaj's service to society.

The Summit brings together representatives from Arya Samaj units across India and abroad, reflecting the universal relevance of Maharshi Dayanand's reformist ideals and the organisation's global outreach. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS