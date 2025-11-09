PM lauds Bhutanese leadership for welcome accorded to Buddha's relics from India

New Delhi, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed appreciation for the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the holy relics of Lord Buddha from India, and said his teachings are a sacred link between the two nations.

A portion of the holy relics of Lord Buddha from India was on Saturday enshrined at Thimpu's prominent monastery, Tashichhodzong, considered the seat of Bhutan's highest spiritual and political institutions.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, ministers of the Himalayan kingdom and senior Lopens of the central monastic body joined India's Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar at the enshrinement ceremony, according to the Indian Embassy in Thimphu.

"Heartfelt appreciation to the people and leadership of Bhutan for the reverent welcome accorded to the Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India," said Modi, who will travel to Bhutan for a two-day visit on Tuesday.

These relics symbolise the timeless message of peace, compassion and harmony, the PM said on X.

The teachings of Lord Buddha are a sacred link between India and Bhutan's shared spiritual heritage, Modi said.

The holy relics of Lord Buddha were enshrined at the Grand Kuenrey Hall at Tashichhodzong with a traditional chipdrel procession, prayers, ceremonies and a guard of honour, the Indian Embassy in Thimpu said in a post on X.

According to the Ministry of Culture, the relics will be enshrined for public veneration at the Kuenrey Hall of Tashichho Dzong in Thimphu from November 8 to 18, marking a moment of deep spiritual unity between India and Bhutan.

Located within the Tashichhodzong, a fortress and monastery, Grand Kuenrey is one of the most prominent halls. Called the 'Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha', these were enshrined at the National Museum in New Delhi. PTI ASK DIV DIV