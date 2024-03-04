PM lauds SC verdict in JMM bribery case, says it will ensure clean politics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the Supreme Court verdict in the JMM bribery case as a "great judgment", saying it will ensure clean politics and deepen people's faith in the system.

The Supreme Court held that MPs and MLAs do not enjoy immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or cast a vote in the legislature.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud unanimously overruled the 1998 verdict delivered by a five-judge bench in the JMM bribery case by which MPs and MLAs were granted immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to make a speech or vote in the legislature.

Modi said on X, "SWAGATAM! A great judgment by the Hon’ble Supreme Court which will ensure clean politics and deepen people’s faith in the system."