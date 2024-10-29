PM launches CoE in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders at IISc Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Oct 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday digitally launched a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Ayurveda for Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush, at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) here.

The unveiling coincides with the 9th National Ayurveda Day, celebrated on October 29, which carries the theme “Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health.” The CoE at IISc is led by Dr Navakanta Bhat along with Dr Sona Rajakumari. Additional investigators of this CoE from collaborating institutes here include Dr Sulochana Bhat, Head, Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI); Dr S Srikanta, Director, Samatvam: Science and Research for Human Welfare Trust; and Dr K S Nagabhushana, Prayoga Institute of Education Research.

CARI said while modern medicine offers effective treatments, there is still growing interest for better therapies and exploring alternative approaches like Ayurveda, and this ancient system prioritises prevention, lifestyle adjustments, and natural remedies for holistic diabetes management.

To achieve its goals, the CoE will collaborate with leading institutions in India with expertise in Ayurveda, diabetes, and medical research. "These partnerships will facilitate interdisciplinary research, knowledge sharing, and the translation of research findings into real-world clinical practice," CARI said in a statement.

Dr Sulochana Bhat of CARI said that the research planned under the CoE holds immense potential to transform the landscape of Ayurvedic diabetes care.

"By generating scientific evidence for the efficacy of Ayurvedic approaches, the Centre will pave the way for its integration into mainstream healthcare. This synergy of ancient wisdom and modern science will improve the lives of millions with diabetes and shape the future of integrative medicine,” she said. PTI AMP RS RS