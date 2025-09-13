PM launches Mizoram's first railway line, other projects

Aizawl, Sep 13 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched projects worth Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram, including the Bairabi-Sairang line, which fully integrated the landlocked northeastern state with the railway network of the country.

During his second visit to the northeastern state after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014, Modi also flagged off the maiden Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi and launched other strategic projects to augment rail, highways, energy and sports infrastructure.

The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

Modi launched from projects from Lengpui Airport, around 37 km from Aizawl, after his helicopter could not take off due to heavy rain for Lammual Ground located in the heart of the city, from where he was scheduled to dedicate to the nation the initiatives and address a public meeting.

"The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 9,000 crore in Mizoram. In line with his commitment to world-class infrastructure and last-mile connectivity, Modi inaugurated the Bairabi-Sairang railway line, worth over Rs 8,070 crore, integrating state capital Aizawl with the railway network. The project, built in the challenging hilly terrain, has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions," an official said.

Mizoram Governor V K Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma, and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw were present at Lammual Ground.

The 51.38-km-long Bairabi-Sairang railway line project is part of the Centre's 'Act East' policy, which aims at boosting connectivity and economic integration across the Northeast.

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line, considered one of the most challenging in Indian Railways' history, was sanctioned in 2008-09 and construction began in 2015. The line includes 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges and 87 minor bridges.

Bridge No 144, near Sairang, is taller than Qutub Minar at 114 metres. It is the tallest pier railway bridge in the country, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said.

The route also features five road overbridges and six underpasses, covering four main stations -- Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang -- apart from Bairabi.

The direct rail connectivity between Mizoram and the rest of the country will offer the people of the region safe, efficient, and cost-effective travel options. It will also ensure the timely and reliable supply of food grains, fertilisers, and other essential commodities, thereby enhancing overall logistical efficiency and regional accessibility, the PMO said in a statement.

Officials said the new railway line will improve passenger and freight connectivity, reduce travel time, boost tourism and employment, and fulfill a long-standing demand of the Mizoram public.

The PM also flagged-off three new express trains -- Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express on the occasion.

He also laid foundation stones for multiple projects that will cater to various sectors including railways, roadways, energy, sports, among others.

The 45-km Aizawl Bypass Road, worth over Rs 500 crore, under Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) scheme will decongest Aizawl city, improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui Airport, and Sairang railway station among others, the PMO said in a statement.

The Thenzawl-Sialsuk Road under North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme NESIDS (Roads) will benefit horticulture farmers, dragon fruit growers, paddy cultivators, and ginger processors, while strengthening connectivity with the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei Highway.

The Khankawn-Rongura Road under NESIDS (Roads) in Serchhip district will provide better access to markets and benefit various horticulture farmers and other people in the region, while supporting the planned Ginger Processing Plant.

The PM also laid the foundation stones of Chhimtuipui bridge on Lawngtlai-Siaha Road, Khelo India Multipurpose Indoor Hall for sports development and an LPG bottling plant at Mualkhang in Aizawl.

The PM also inaugurated a residential school at Kawrthah under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) scheme and an Eklavya Model Residential School at Tlangnuam. PTI CORR NAM ACD