PM launches Mumbai One, single app for all public transport tickets

Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the 'Mumbai One' mobile app which enables commuters to book a single QR-based digital ticket usable across Metro, Monorail, buses and local trains in the city and surrounding regions.

Described as India's first integrated common mobility app, it will do away with the need for multiple paper tickets or separate bookings, officials said.

The app, developed for the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region, will be available for downloading from 5 am on Thursday, they added.

Commuters, however, will not be able to book `season' or return journey tickets of suburban trains through the application.

The unified digital ticketing platform will allow commuters to plan journeys and book tickets across 11 public transport operators.

Launching the app during the inauguration of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and last phase Mumbai Metro 3, PM Modi said that every mode of transport is being connected with other modes, and efforts are being made to make traveling seamless, so that no one is forced to struggle while switching from one service to another.

"Today, the country is moving towards the vision of One Nation, One Mobility. The Mumbai One App is another step in that direction. Now Mumbaikars will no longer have to stand in long queues for tickets," he said.

Commuters will have to buy a ticket only once through the app, and can use it to travel by a local train, bus, metro or even taxi, the prime minister said.

The app integrates services of 11 public transport operators including the suburban railways, Metro Lines 1, 2A, 3, and 7, Navi Mumbai Metro, Monorail, and civic bus operators such as BEST, TMT (in Thane), NMMT (in Navi Mumbai), KDMT (in Kalyan Dombivli) and MBMT (in Mira Bhayandar).

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) claimed that Mumbai One will not impose any additional charges on users, with all incidental costs borne by the authority. It also supports cashless and contactless transactions.

Mumbai One card features a trilingual interface (Marathi, Hindi and English) and includes safety options such as "Share My Location" and an emergency helpline. It also provides a city guide with details of tourist attractions, dining, and cultural hubs.

The app also provides a multimodal journey planner that helps users find the fastest and most cost-effective routes, along with real-time information on route availability and service advisories.

According to MMRDA, the application is hosted on a MeitY-compliant Google Cloud Platform (GCP) and powered by Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) to ensure data security, scalability, and uninterrupted service.

The authority claimed that the system can handle up to 50 lakh transactions per day, and expects its user base to grow from 10 lakh to 50 lakh within a year.

Currently, each public transport operator has its own digital ticketing platform.