PM launches or inaugurates Rs 17,551-crore development projects in MP

Bhopal, Feb 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched or inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 17,551 crore in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday through video link.

During the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Madhya Pradesh' programme, the PM laid foundation stones or dedicated to the nation several projects in key sectors such as irrigation, power, road, rail, water supply, coal and industry.

Modi also launched 'Cyber Tehsil' project in the BJP-ruled state and inaugurated the world's first `Vikramaditya Vedic Clock', which is based on the Indian `panchang' or time calculation system, at Ujjain city. PTI MAS VT RSY