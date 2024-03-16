PM launches scathing attack on Cong govt in Karnataka, says it's engaged in 'loot'

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Mar 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka alleging deterioration of law and order situation and accused it of indulging in "loot" when the people are in trouble.

Formally launching the party's Lok Sabha election campaign here in the home turf of Congress President M Mallikarujn Kharge, he also claimed that the people of Karnataka have decided to make BJP victorious in the state in the upcoming polls.

"The anger that you (people) have towards Congress in Karnataka I can understand. The Congress is a party that despite changing their costume a number of times, their misdeeds don't change. That's the reason people of Karnataka are awake and are angry towards it," Modi said.

According to political analysts, Karnataka is very important for the BJP in south India as it's only here that it had held power in the past. The BJP bagged 25 seats out of the total 28 in the State in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. An independent backed by the party had also won.

Addressing a mega public rally here, Modi said people of Karnataka are disenchanted with the Congress government in Karnataka within such a short span of time. "This shows that people are aware of Congress' truth. The Congress is not ready to improve despite getting several chances." Alleging that the law and order situation in Karnataka has deteriorated, the PM said, anti-social elements are getting protection openly, and fear is being instilled into the minds of the people. "When people are worried, Congress is busy with loot." Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, BJP Parliamentary Board member B S Yediyurappa, Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Bhagwanth Khuba, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka, the party's candidate from Gulbarga Lok Sabha seat Umesh Jadhav, among others were present.

Looking at the enthusiasm among the people, it looks like Karnataka has decided to make BJP victorious in a record number of seats, Modi said, adding Karnataka has decided what the verdict would be even before the announcement of elections.

Stating that he has been in South India for the last couple of days and before that was in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, he said, journalists in Srinagar in their blog have written that after 1988 Srinagar had never seen such a big rally by any political party there.

"The scenes and passion I saw in Srinagar, the enthusiasm I saw towards India. I can say with confidence that the country is ready to fulfill its aspirations," he said.

Highlighting his tour in various parts of south India campaigning for the last couple of days, the PM said, people are looking at the BJP with hope.

Highlighting his tour in various parts of south India campaigning for the last couple of days, the PM said, people are looking at the BJP with hope.

"Across south India people from all sections and fields have given their immense support to the BJP. Looking at this huge support that BJP is getting in south Congress and INDIA alliance people are saying, one of your leaders even said in parliament, our opponents are saying -- it will be the BJP this time"