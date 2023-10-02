PM lays foundation for development projects worth Rs 7,000 crore in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the development of Rajasthan is a big priority for his government, which has focused on building modern infrastructure in the state.

Speaking at a function in Chittorgarh after dedicating various development projects worth around Rs 7,000 crore, Modi said the various development projects dedicated today will make life of the people easier and generate employment opportunities.

"The central government has focused a lot on developing modern infrastructure like expressways, highways and railways in Rajasthan,” he said.

Modi said Rajasthan has the heritage of the past, strength of the present and possibilities of the future, calling it 'trishakti'.

“This 'trishakti' of Rajasthan increases the strength of the country,” he said.

The projects dedicated by the prime minister include tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara (Rajsamand) under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, modern 'tourist interpretation and cultural centre' at Nathdwara, permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Kota among others.

After the function, Modi left for a public rally organised by the BJP in the district. PTI SDA DV DV