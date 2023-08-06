PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 37 railway stations in WB among 508 across India

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid foundation stone through virtual mode for redevelopment of 37 railway stations in West Bengal among 508 such stations which are to be modernised across India.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the stations under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' through the virtual mode.

Out of a total of 508 stations for which foundation stone was laid by Modi, 37 are in West Bengal.

Among the stations to be redeveloped in West Bengal are Sealdah, Asansol, Bolpur, Malda Town, New Mal and New Alipurduar.

The PM said that apart from giving modern facilities to the passengers, the redeveloped stations will reflect the history and heritage of the place.

The redevelopment of the 37 stations in the state will cost Rs 1,503 crore, while the total project cost is Rs 24,470 crore, the PMO said.

The redevelopment project will install modern passenger amenities apart from ensuring a well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well-designed signage for the guidance of passengers, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said, adding the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

The 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations.

"These stations will be redeveloped at a cost of more than Rs 24,470 crore. Master Plans are being prepared for the development of these stations as 'City Centres', with proper integration of both sides of the city. This integrated approach is driven by the holistic vision of overall urban development of the city, centred around the railway station," the PMO said.

Launched in December 2022, the Amrit Bharat station scheme aims to prepare a master plan for railway stations and implement it in a phased manner to enhance facilities.

The facilities intended to be developed at the stations include foot-overbridges, escalators and elevators, two-wheeler and car parking areas, landscaping/horticulture, integrated passenger information system, signages, improvement of platforms and platform shelters, benches and washbasins, better illumination and power supply arrangements, and CCTV, among others.