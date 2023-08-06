PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 49 stations in Bihar

Patna/Muzaffarpur, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 49 railway stations in Bihar under the Amrit Bharat Station (ABS) scheme via video conferencing.

These are among the 508 stations that will be redeveloped in the country. Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar also joined the foundation laying ceremony via video conferencing from Muzaffarpur.

While speaking on the occasion in Muzaffarpur, Anupam Sharma, general manager, East Central Railway (ECR), said, "The Muzaffarpur station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 446 crore." "In all, Rs 39 crore has been allocated for the redevelopment of Dholi station, Ram Dayalu Nagar station (Rs 31 crore), Lakhminia station (Rs 27 crore), Khagaria station (Rs 34 crore), Mansi station (Rs 20.8 crore), Sonepur station (Rs 23.7 crore), Naugachia station (Rs 22.7 crore), Hajipur station (Rs 21 crore) and Dalsinghsarai station (Rs 19.6 crore),” the official said.

The stations will be redeveloped keeping in mind the local culture, heritage and will have all modern facilities.

"These will be developed as city centres. Smart traffic management will be available outside the station. The development of the station will speed up the pace of development of the cities," another senior official of the ECR Zone said.

"Railway stations will be modernised and beautified under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme to provide better facilities to passengers. There are 13 such stations in Danapur division, which have been selected under this scheme. These include Ara (27.89 crore), Raghunathpur Station (Rs 20.50 crore), Dumraon (Rs 17.13 crore), Dildarnagar (Rs 21.16 crore), Bihiya (23.13 crore), Jamui (Rs 23.36 crore), Jehanabad (Rs 22.93 crore), Rajgir (Rs 21.20 crore), Bihar Sharif (Rs 18.84 crore), Fatuha (Rs 32.73 crore), Bakhtiyarpur (Rs 23.20 crore), among others”, the official said. PTI COR PKD MNB