PM lays foundation stone for redevelopment of 21 train stations in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for several railway projects, including redevelopment of 21 stations and 83 road over/under bridges in Chhattisgarh.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of a total of 2,000 railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 41,000 crore across the country via video conferencing, a statement issued by South East Central Railway (SECR) said.

The SECR is headquartered in Bilaspur city of Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma were virtually linked to the national-level programme from Raipur railway station, it said.

Among the projects, the PM laid foundation stones and inaugurated redevelopment of 37 stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and 185 road over/under bridges under SECR zone, it said.

Of these stations, 21-- Korba, Raigarh, Rajnandgaon, Sarona, Bhatapara, Dongargarh, Bhilainagar, Hathbandh, Bilha, Baikunthpur Road, Ambikapur, Uslapur, Pendraroad, Janjgir Naila, Champa, Baradwar, Dallirajhra, Bhanupratappur, Nipania, Mandirhasaud and Bhilai -- fall in Chhattisgarh, Belpahar and Brajrajnagar in Odisha, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Bijuri, Mandla Fort, Balaghat, Nainpur, Chhindwara and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh and Itwari, Kamptee, Amgaon, Bhandara Road and Tumsar Road in Maharashtra, the release said.

Of the 183 road over/under bridges, 83 are in Chhattisgarh, it added.

Speaking at the function at Raipur station, Governor Harichandan said under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country has been scripting a new story of change and Indian Railways has been going through golden phase of its rejuvenation.

As a result of special emphasis on infrastructure development over the last years, India has become the fastest-growing rail network system in the world, he said.

In this year's Railway Budget (for financial year 2024-25), more than Rs 6,896 crore has been allocated to Chhattisgarh, which is 22 times of the average budget given between 2009 and 2014, he stated.

There is a plan to redevelop both Durg and Raipur stations and make them world-class. Semi high-speed Vande Bharat trains are being operated in the state. Under an ongoing campaign, 32 stations are being redeveloped at a rapid pace, the Governor maintained.

Chhattisgarh's rail network has been 100 electrified. In the last 10 years, the rail network in the state has expanded by an average of 162 kilometres every year, which is several times more than what was done between 2009 and 2014, he added. PTI TKP RSY