PM lays foundation stone of Kona Expressway, inaugurates 3 Kolkata metro routes

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of the six-lane Kona Expressway project, worth over Rs 1,200 crore, besides inaugurating three new metro routes in Kolkata.

The 7.2 km-long Kona Expressway will significantly boost connectivity between Howrah, adjoining rural areas and Kolkata, cutting down travel time by hours and giving a major push to trade, commerce and tourism in the region, officials said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister flagged off the three new metro services spanning the Green, Yellow and Orange lines, covering 13.61 km, which officials termed as a “defining moment” in the city’s metro journey that began in 1984.

“It is a matter of pride that India boasts the third-largest metro network in the world. Remarkably, prior to 2014, the country had only 250 km of metro routes. Today, that figure has exceeded 1,000 km,” Modi said.

In Kolkata, the metro network has also witnessed significant expansion, with the addition of seven new stations. These developments will greatly enhance the ease of living and commuting for the residents of the metropolis, he said.

“This marks a big step towards improved urban mobility and seamless connectivity… Cities like Kolkata are a rich identity of both India's history and our future,” the PM said, after the foundation stone-laying ceremony.

He said the Union government is making every possible effort for the development of West Bengal, and that the eastern state has achieved 100 per cent railway electrification.

“Twenty-first century India needs a 21st century transport system. Therefore, today, from rail to road, from metro to airport... we are not only developing modern transport facilities, but also connecting them with one another,” Modi said.

The 13.61 km-long network, spread across the ‘Green’, ‘Yellow ‘and ‘Orange’ lines, marks a defining moment in the city’s metro journey that began in 1984.

Officials said the new stretches are expected to ease congestion on Kolkata’s choked roads and transform daily commuting for millions.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the inauguration event, with TMC leaders citing alleged harassment of migrants from the state in BJP-ruled regions as the reason.