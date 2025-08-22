PM lays foundation stone of 7.2-km six-lane elevated Kona Expressway in Bengal's Howrah

Kolkata, Aug 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of the 7.2-km six-lane elevated Kona Expressway, worth Rs 1,200 crore, in West Bengal’s Howrah district.

It will enhance connectivity between Howrah, its surrounding rural areas, and Kolkata, saving travel time and giving a significant boost to trade, commerce, and tourism in the region, officials said.

Earlier, Modi inaugurated three new metro routes in Kolkata, including the first-ever direct link to the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

The PM waved a green flag to commence operations on the new routes. PTI SUS PNT RBT